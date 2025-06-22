John Wayne Replaced A Wrestling Superstar In The Home Video Version Of Gremlins 2

Before we begin with this article, we must first pause to acknowledge that Joe Dante's "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" is one of the best films of the 1990s, and may be one of the best films of all time. Its sublime slapstick comedy, extensive (pitch-perfect) creature effects, and jejune humor all match perfectly with the film's cunning meta-narrative about the breakdown of the cinematic form. The imaginary creatures once blamed for an airplane's technical problems during World War II had now become manifest at the hands of Joe Dante and producer Steven Spielberg, who set them loose in the pastoral middle-American town of Kingston Falls in the first "Gremlins" (1984). In that film, green chaos-imps were seen dismantling the placid idylls of a Norman Rockwell painting or a Frank Capra film.

In "Gremlins 2," Dante and his monsters take their shenanigans through the fabric of reality itself. "Gremlins 2" takes place in a high-tech high-rise in New York City, owned by a mogul named Clamp (John Glover), an amalgam of Donald Trump and Ted Turner. The Gremlins infiltrate the inner workings of Clamp Tower, and begin running amok with modern technology. This time, though, they also attack the very notion of cinema.

In the middle of "Gremlins 2," Dante decided to play a prank on the audience. He filmed a sequence where it looked as if the film had snagged in the projector and broke, something that happened from time to time at movie theaters in the old days. But then the audiences saw the shadows of gremlins on the screen, cackling at their own chaos. The gremlins broke the movie itself. It was a meta-joke for the ages, and one that turns "Gremlins 2" from a whimsical creature comedy into an essay on the reality of cinema.

In the theatrical release, the gremlins were put back in their place by superstar wrestler Hulk Hogan, playing himself. In the home video edition, however, the gremlins were shot to death by John Wayne instead (!).