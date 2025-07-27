Friends Star Courteney Cox Headlined A Criminally Underrated Horror Show On HBO Max

Although the average person mainly knows Courteney Cox for her sitcom roles like in "Friends" or "Cougar Town" (well, mainly that first one), horror fans know her as a successful Scream Queen. Not only has she starred in six different "Scream" films at this point (soon to be seven), but recently she starred in the Starz series "Shining Vale," a horror series where Cox once again blurs the line between scary and funny.

The show is about Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Cox), whose family moves into a new house that's totally haunted. Described by /Film's own Valerie Ettenhofer as "a zany and macabre exploration of the intersections between inspiration and destruction," the show went on for two crazy seasons before it was canceled by its network. Cancelation is one thing, but Starz rubbed salt in the wound by soon erasing the show from its streaming service entirely.

It's served as one of countless examples of the downsides of the streaming era. It may seem more convenient today to watch shows through streaming platforms, but unless you have a physical copy of the show or TV show, the day may come when you suddenly can't access it at all. "Westworld" fans learned something similar when, after being a major HBO series for years, the show was suddenly scrubbed entirely from HBO Max in 2022. Although in an ironic upside to Starz' cancellation of "Shining Vale," it was actually HBO Max that bought the series, saving the show from being all but erased from the internet.