Before The Boys, Jack Quaid Starred In A Failed Zombie Series On Prime Video

Jack Quaid has found what could very well be his career-defining role in Prime Video's "The Boys." The anti-superhero series, based on Garth Ennis' irreverent comic book, cast Quaid as Hughie Campbell. After his girlfriend was accidentally killed by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), a member of the superhero team The Seven, Hughie joined Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) titular group of vigilantes. The Boys are dedicated to taking down the team of "Supes," led by the narcissistic and vindictive Homelander (Antony Starr). Now four seasons in with a fifth in the works, "The Boys" has proved a huge hit with audiences and has made Jack Quaid a household name.

Before his role on "The Boys," though, Quaid was almost part of a very different series for Amazon. Between 2013 and 2017, Amazon ran public pilot seasons on Prime Video in which viewers would have the opportunity to watch and give feedback on a range of new series pilots. Based on audience feedback, Amazon would then decide which series were greenlit. One of the final pilot seasons on Prime Video included a zombie comedy that starred Quaid alongside Glenn Close.

Amazon's pilot season program came to an end as Prime Video moved to what has become a more traditional approach in the world of streaming, often forgoing pilots and ordering shows straight to series. However, before the program concluded, it gave audiences a look at some experimental and exciting new projects, including Quaid and Close's "Sea Oak."