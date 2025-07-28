5 Essential Anime Movies Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

The medium of animation is extremely vast and versatile. Even if you narrow it down to just anime (animation produced in Japan), there are so many different genres and tones that making any sort of comprehensive list is a near-impossible task (but you better believe we've tried). Despite what some Academy members may think, anime is much more than movies for kids, and much more than just "Dragon Ball," even if that particular show has come to define action-adventure anime for the last 40 years. Shonen shows and movies (like "Dragon Ball") cater to an entirely different demographic than, say, "A Silent Voice," which is also a very different demographic and tone from "My Neighbor Totoro."

We can at the very least get you started with some essentials if you have never stepped into the exciting world of anime. We already covered five essential anime TV shows everyone should try, so it's time we do the same with feature films. Before we proceed, it seems sensible to add a couple of special mentions that simply didn't fit this list, starting with the work of master filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

You won't find a Miyazaki movie here, for a couple of reasons. First, his work is just so known and recognized around the world (even by non-anime fans) that to add any of his movies, even the best ones, would be akin to telling someone new to animation to watch a Disney movie. Sure, they probably should do that, but they already know that. (That being said, Miyazaki's "Princess Mononoke" is a movie everyone should watch, an incredible work of animation with complex characters and themes, and a stunning look at the struggle between nature and progress. It's one of the best dark fantasy movies of all time.)

Though not as acclaimed and without the same level of reputation, Makoto Shinkai's "Your Name" is nevertheless a movie that's also a very easy recommendation for folks getting started on the medium. It's a showcase of what modern anime can do, a popcorn teenage romance movie with simply incredible visuals and a great soundtrack.

Finally, "Look Back" is a masterpiece of animation, a mid-length feature based on a story by the creator of "Chainsaw Man" about the cost of art and the joy of making it, as well as friendship and creativity. It's also one hell of a tear-jerker, so keep that in mind.

With the caveats out of the way, let's look at five essential anime movies everyone should watch at least once.