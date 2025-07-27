The 12 Best Dakota Johnson Movies, Ranked

One of Hollywood's premier nepo babies (and we say that with love), as the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson was always going to be able to have a career in the entertainment industry if she wanted it. And although she's had a few missteps over the years ("Madame Web" comes immediately to mind, and "Fifty Shades of Grey" isn't far behind), she's also been in a number of spectacular films.

With an easy charm and a dry sense of humor, Johnson can usually be relied upon to make a positive impression in whatever movies she appears in. She's been acting for 15 years now (not counting a childhood cameo in her mother's film "Crazy in Alabama" back in 1999), so she has plenty of credits in her filmography. But which of her movies are the best of the best? Some are high-profile blockbusters, while others are smaller indies, but they're all top-tier Dakota Johnson films.