A Stargate SG-1 Episode Features A Cameo From A Major Simpsons Star

In "Stargate SG-1" season 8, episode 15, entitled "Citizen Joe," Dan Castellaneta plays a barber by the name of Joe Spencer. Seven years prior to the setting of the episode itself, Joe bought a mysterious black stone from a garage sale and ever since has been seeing visions of the SG-1 team and their various exploits. Spencer soon starts writing down his visions as if they were stories of his own invention, selling them to magazines and ultimately becoming so obsessed with the SG-1 team that his wife leaves him and his life falls apart. This leads him to track down Richard Dean Anderson's Colonel Jack O'Neill, holding the SG-1 leader at gunpoint and accusing him of ruining his life.

When we first see Joe in this setting, he simply appears to be about as big a "Stargate SG-1" nerd as Comic Book Guy from "The Simpsons," at one point listing his extensive knowledge of Jack O'Neill. "You're Brigadier General Jack O'Neill," he says, "head of Stargate command at Cheyenne Mountain. You used to command SG-1 which is now led by Lieutenant Colonel Samantha Carter [...] You have a thing for 'The Simpsons,' fishing, Mary Steenburgen, the color Peridot, and you're a terrible ping pong player."

The reference to "The Simpsons" here isn't just a casual Easter egg for fans who know Castellaneta as the voice of Homer Simpson. Anderson's character in Stargate SG-1, Jack O'Neill, is a big fan of the show and at numerous points throughout the series has spoken about his love for the long-running animated comedy (which became the longest-running primetime scripted series back in 2018), often recording episodes and quoting Homer's famous "d'oh" catchphrase. He's compared the big villains of "SG-1," the Goa'uld, to the nefarious nuclear power plant owner Montgomery Burns of "The Simpsons." In the season 8 episode "Moebius, Part 1," an alternate version of O'Neill is even revealed to own a boat called "Homer." As such, Castellaneta's appearance here is a big moment for the two series, and including a nod to O'Neill's longtime love for "The Simpsons" is a nice way to acknowledge the link.