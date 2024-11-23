Stargate SG-1 Features A Cameo From A Star Wars Legend

Prolific genre actors are not necessarily contained to a single series. Major science fiction franchises are a great example — just look at every actor who's been in both "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" over the years. It's arguably even more amusing when an actor who's primarily known from one sci-fi thing turns up in another in such a stealthy fashion that fans don't even realize until the credits roll.

This brings us to the late, great James Earl Jones, the voice of Darth Vader. While he doesn't ever show up onscreen, his iconic, booming voice is an integral part of the "Star Wars" experience, and his slew of other roles mean that his face is immediately recognizable to any fan. As such, you wouldn't expect the man to be able to sneak a cameo in another notable sci-fi property without people immediately noticing. Yet, that's exactly what he did in an episode of "Stargate SG-1."

No, Jones doesn't play Teal'c's (Christopher Judge) dad, much as he'd fit the part. Instead, he turns up in "Stargate SG-1" season 1, episode 9, titled "Thor's Hammer," as the nameless member of the monstrous Unas species who hosts the parasitic Goa'uld villain known as Ruax. He clashes with Teal'c and Jack O'Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) on a planet called Cimmeria, only to suffer the kind of fate villains of the week tend to in a sci-fi show. As befits Jones' "Star Wars" work, though, he doesn't turn up in person. Instead, Vincent Hammond physically portrays the character while Jones provides the voice.