How To Watch The Bad Boys Movies In Order

Michael Bay's 1995 film "Bad Boys" took its title from the 1987 reggae song of the same name, performed by the Jamaican band Inner Circle. The song was used as the theme song for the overwhelmingly popular docudrama TV series "Cops" beginning in 1989, a series about uniform-wearing, on-duty police officers responding to calls. The series began on Fox and ran on that network until 2013. Paramount bought the franchise and continued to run it through 2020. After that, it was picked up by the right wing channel Fox Nation. Thanks to "Cops," Inner Circle's "Bad Boys" is now inextricably associated with the police, even though the song itself isn't expressly a pro-police polemic. "Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when then come for you?" As a police anthem, it sounds threatening.

Bay's "Bad Boys" movies used Inner Circle's song as their themes as well, and the franchise's lead characters, played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, even sang it to themselves while out on patrol in Miami. The "Bad Boys" movies are a lot more raucous than the "Cops" series, featuring broad stories, over-the-top characters, and Bay's traditionally overwrought action style. The "Bad Boys" movies are high-octane buddy cop flicks that depict the Miami PD as flippant superheroes with utter mastery over bullets and explosions. Smith and Lawrence may be tracking down bad boys, but they are bad boys themselves, and one can see the titles of the "Bad Boys" movies reflect their "bad" status.

There have been four "Bad Boys" movies and one spin-off TV series so far, and, chronologically, they run as follows:

"Bad Boys" (1995)

"Bad Boys II" (2003)

"L.A.'s Finest" (2019 TV series)

"Bad Boys for Life" (2020)

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" (2024)

The movies all take place within the same continuity, and involve the same characters and the same actors. Watching them chronologically makes the most sense.