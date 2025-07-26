One Of The Most 'Radical' Moments On Seinfeld, According To One Of The Show's Writers

When people think of bold, boundary-breaking "Seinfeld" moments, Susan's death often comes first to mind. The decision to casually kill off a fairly sympathetic recurring character — and to have the gang not care at all about her death — was a risky move. "Seinfeld" was always remarkably unsentimental compared to most sitcoms of its time, but even this might've been a bridge too far, spurring viewers to wonder if the series was a little too mean-spirited to keep tuning into each week. It probably also did a lot of damage to the envelope industry, but that's a separate issue.

But despite Susan being the show's riskiest death, "Seinfeld" writer Larry Charles was also impressed by the "death scene" of Jerry. In season 2's "The Baby Shower," there's a dream sequence where Jerry is murdered by gunfire. Although the sequence was clearly a dream from start to finish and Jerry would stay alive for the rest of the show, Charles considered it to be "kind of a radical thing" for a sitcom to do.

"To kill the main character, you know, and slow-motion death," Charles said in a behind-the-scenes documentary on the show. "And it was kind of fun, very Tarantino-like."

The sequence is pretty jarring in how cool it was. For a show with such a low budget at the time, the gunfire looked pretty realistic and impressive. (Well, minus the total lack of blood for Jerry's bullet wounds, but we can forgive NBC for not wanting to show that.) The best part was Kramer's very intense reaction to his friend/neighbor's death, which really sold the whole joke.