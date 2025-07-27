The 15 Best Props That Actors Have Stolen From Movie Sets
Imagine that you're back in high school. A terrifying thought for some, but maybe you found joy because you were involved in the theater department and participated in the fall drama or the spring musical. And when you were a graduating senior, then you almost definitely took a keepsake from that final production to commemorate the fond memories from your time in the program.
Now, imagine that those theater kids grew up to be professional actors. Since old habits die hard, some of them are still out here taking mementos from their productions left and right. Even some of the biggest names in the industry today have managed to snag iconic props or pieces of a beloved set piece after they've wrapped production.
We haven't set out to snitch on anyone, but many performers have outed themselves for taking stuff from a set. So to indulge in a bit of curiosity and pull the curtain back on some of Hollywood's best collections, here are some of the best props that have been stolen from movie sets.
Daniel Radcliffe has at least a couple of keepsakes from Harry Potter
While he has gone on to play a number of phenomenal roles in his career, Daniel Radcliffe will likely always be remembered for playing Harry Potter in the first eight films of the Wizarding World franchise. He will never forget his time as the Boy Who Lived either, but just in case he needs a reminder, in 2010 the actor told Entertainment Tonight (via Digital Spy) that he took two very specific pairs of Harry's glasses: one from the first movie and one from the last movie. However, he didn't steal them, as they were gifted to him when the final movie was done filming.
Radcliffe wasn't the only cast member to take recognizable props from the set. Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint managed to gain ownership of the flying Ford Anglia from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." But rather than drive it around like his ice cream truck, it's on display at Beaulieu's National Motor Museum in the UK. As for Emma Watson, she walked away with Hermione Granger's time turner from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," which allowed the intellectual Gryffindor to squeeze in more classes to her already packed schedule.
Avengers assembled and took home some props
Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as True Believers remember him. Despite not knowing how or why, the man behind Tony Stark's recognizable facial hair will be playing Victor Von Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday." But he hasn't completely left his past with Earth's Mightiest Heroes behind him. In an interview with BBC Radio One (via The Hollywood Reporter), the actor revealed that he had asked Marvel Studios for the 30-foot-tall A from Avengers Tower as a joke after wrapping on "The Avengers" in 2012. The company obliged and sent it from the set in England to his office in California where he planned to display it.
Aside from Jeremy Renner, who claimed to have taken nothing during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," many other Avengers made off with memorabilia from set. While they're certainly not as large as RDJ's haul, Chris Evans has Captain America's cowl and shield, Tom Holland has Tony Stark's EDITH glasses from "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and Chris Hemsworth has multiple versions of the mighty hammer Mjölnir and a complete Thor costume.
Will Ferrell has some balls
Since cracking us up on "Saturday Night Live," Will Ferrell has had an incredible career filled with countless beloved comedies. From "Anchorman" to "Elf" to "Blades of Glory" to "Zoolander," hours could be spent discussing his hilarious filmography. But rather than talking about them at length, the actor likes to display various trinkets from his movies. However, one set in particular is probably the biggest conversation starter of them all. Ferrell has shared on many occasions that he has the testicles from the memorable "Step Brothers" scene where his character puts them on a drum set. But while promoting the Apple TV+ holiday film "Spirited" with Business Insider, he revealed that he liked to "bring them out for dinner parties."
Interestingly enough, Ferrell isn't the only star to keep a prosthetic appendage after using it on set. Mark Wahlberg has also divulged (or di-bulged) that he still has the prosthetic penis that he wore as Eddie Adams in "Boogie Nights." Although, he probably doesn't take his bits out as much as his co-star from "The Other Guys."
Mark Hamill has plenty of Star Wars props
The "Star Wars" universe contains a multitude of treasures. Kyber crystals, beskar, and coaxium are highly sought-after resources by many people in a galaxy far, far away. But for fans of the franchise in the real world, some covet props from the various films and TV shows that helped bring the Skywalker Saga and beyond to life. So when series star Mark Hamill reveals pieces of his "Star Wars" collection, it definitely makes some hardcore collectors jealous.
The Luke Skywalker actor would often share insights from his time in "Star Wars" when he was still active on X, formerly Twitter. On one summer day in 2022, he discussed a few keepsakes from the original trilogy. In his thread, he highlighted the Stormtrooper helmet that he wore to rescue Princess Leia, a rubber frog eaten by Jabba the Hut, a Death Star soldier's cap, and C-3PO's hands and feet. And if this is the stuff that he's willing to share, just imagine everything else he smuggled off the set.
Of course, he's not the only "Star Wars" star to abscond with props. Daisy Ridley admitted that she has Rey's lightsaber and Dark Rey's ring from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
Julie Andrews has a great use for Mary Poppins' shoes
The great Julie Andrews has danced her way into the hearts of fans throughout her storied career. But one of the roles that put her on the map came when she stepped into the shoes of the practically perfect titular nanny from "Mary Poppins." Those shoes happen to be one of the things that she kept from the production.
During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Andrews shared that she has a pair of the pink and white button-up shoes from her jolly holiday into Bert's chalk drawing. The acclaimed actress said that she filled them with sand and uses them as doorstops in her house.
Ashley Tisdale has plenty from High School Musical
In quite an achievement, Ashley Tisdale sashayed away from the first "High School Musical" film with all of her wardrobe. While speaking with Buzzfeed in 2018, the performer revealed that Disney even called about borrowing some pieces to display, but she turned them down. "They don't have any of the clothes from the first movie," she said in the interview. "I do."
Tisdale wasn't the only cast member to take an iconic ensemble from the Disney Channel Original Movie. Zac Efron told BBC Radio 1 in a 2019 interview that he has taken numerous articles of clothing from his past films, including his board shorts from "Baywatch," Link Larkin's belt from "Hairspray," and Troy Bolton's East High Wildcats basketball jersey. Then, a year later, Vanessa Hudgens mentioned to Cosmopolitan UK that she has Gabriella's necklace. Given to her by Troy in the movie, the simple chain featured a T charm on it. But rather than prominently displaying her character's jewelry, the actor said that it's unfortunately "sitting in a little bag rusting."
Kristen Stewart has a memento from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Say what you will about "Twilight," but that franchise launched Kristen Stewart's movie career. While she started acting at a young age in films like "Panic Room" and "Speak," Bella Swan was the role that helped her to really break out into the mainstream. And part of what attracted her to the role was the opportunity to work with filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke. So when it came time to pick a memento from the series to take home with her, Stewart chose something that reminded her of the eccentric director.
While promoting "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2," Stewart revealed that she kept some of Bella's rings from the production, including the moon ring given to Bella by her mother. The actor said that Hardwicke had a bit of a minimalist approach to props, so when there were some, they meant something. And in the end, the trinkets held special meaning to both the character and the performer.
However, one ring that Stewart didn't make off with was the engagement ring given to Bella by Edward. That particular piece of jewelry was sold at an auction in 2016 alongside lots that also included costumes and other props from the series based on Stephanie Meyer's vampire books. While it was initially listed for sale at $5,000, it ended up bringing in $16,800.
Ian McKellen can always get into Bilbo's house in Lord of the Rings
Sir Ian McKellen can do whatever he wants at this point in his career. The revered actor has earned that after a prolific career on the stage and screen has lasted for decades. And that's only because he gives it his all in every role he inhabits from the Bard's Richard III to Marvel's master of magnetism, Magneto. But is it enough to warrant forgiveness from filmmaker Peter Jackson for taking an important prop from the set of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring?"
During a 2015 Reddit AMA, McKellen shared some cherished memories about his time in Middle Earth. While discussing the beautifully crafted sets and props, Gandalf himself revealed that he had taken some gold coins from the dragon's lair. On top of that treasure, he also disclosed that he pocketed the key to Bag End, the residence of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins in the Shire. At the time, the actor said that the key is something that "Peter Jackson is looking for, but will never find." There hasn't been any update on whether there are any hard feelings between the star and his director over this. But since they're both tricksy wizardses in their own way, it's likely more of a "game recognizes game" situation.
Ralph Macchio drove off with an impressive piece from The Karate Kid
"The Karate Kid" took the world by storm in 1984. With the martial arts movie topping the box office as one of the highest-grossing films of that year, its young star Ralph Macchio probably could have been rolling in style in any set of wheels he wanted. However, he looked to hit the road in an automobile with more of an emotional connection.
In the movie, Pat Marita's Mr. Miyagi taught Daniel LaRusso the art of karate with simple motions that could be utilized in everyday life. One of the most memorable exercises from this training was the "wax on, wax off" scene where LaRusso gave some tender love and care to a classic 1947 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible. While promoting the "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai" in 2022, Macchio shared with Stephen Colbert that he was willing to pay to take the car home with him. But after "Karate Kid Part III" wrapped production, the studio gifted him the car.
But that wasn't the end of this vintage vehicle's Hollywood career. When Macchio joined William Zabka for the franchise revival, the Ford made its comeback as well.
Sean Astin took and lost a real treasure from The Goonies
While Ralph Macchio kept his treasured item from an iconic '80s movie safe and sound, the same cannot be said for Sean Astin. The actor was 14 years old when he starred as Mikey Walsh in "The Goonies," so it may be harder to hold him completely responsible for his actions. But as it stands, he took One-Eyed Willy's treasure map from the set and lost it. Although, according to him, his mother threw it out.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Richard Donner's classic film, Astin participated in a number of Q&As at some special screenings of "The Goonies" in 2015. At the Worcester, MA stop of the tour, he revealed to the audience that he had come into possession of the map after filming had concluded. When he turned 18, he left the house (and most of his possessions) to work on "Memphis Belle" in London. However, when he returned, Astin's mother, the legendary actress Patty Duke, had moved to another house and he assumed that she had thrown it out during the shuffle.
There is still hope for the map though. In a box of his old things from his dad and stepmom, Astin found "the skull and crossbones key." If he means Chester Copperpot's key, which was integral to finding One-Eyed Willy's treasure, maybe the map is still out there as well.
Gabrielle Union brought something home from Bring It On
It doesn't seem like most studios care that much when cast members walk away with keepsakes from their time on set. As we alluded to, it's a long-standing tradition. But it appears that Universal Studios changed their minds somewhere along the way when it comes to Gabrielle Union and her East Compton Clovers cheerleader uniform from "Bring It On."
Back in 2017, the actor told People that the oldest pieces in her closet were her wedding dress and the costume that she wore in the fan-favorite 2000 teen comedy. But in 2019 when she wanted to don the green, orange, and yellow once again for a matching Halloween costume with her daughter, Universal denied her request to wear the actual pieces from the Peyton Reed movie. Instead, she told Vogue that she needed her stylist to create a replica of Isis' attire for the occasion.
Although, if you're a fan of Union and "Bring It On," the costume is currently on display for all to see at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA as part of the exhibit "Color in Motion: Chromatic Explorations of Cinema."
Simon Pegg warped away from Star Trek with a Starfleet trinket
Before he was cast as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in J.J. Abrams' films, Simon Pegg was a huge fan of "Star Trek." Naturally, one has to imagine that when he stepped on set and got to roam the halls of the legendary starship Enterprise, the "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz" star must have felt like a kid in a candy store. So much so that he may have been tempted to take home a small piece of Starfleet with him.
While speaking during a press conference to promote "Star Trek Into Darkness," Pegg admitted that he walked away from the set with his Starfleet badge. The actor got away with this because security wasn't as strict as the first film in the series. While they previously had to hand in every communicator, ring, and phaser, he got back to his trailer during the sequel shoot with his complete costume intact, accessories and all. "It was on my costume when I got back to my trailer and it's a beautiful little brass thing," he slyly revealed. "And I put it in my bag."
In the end, Pegg assured Abrams that he would bring it back for the third chapter of the Kelvin timeline. However, the jury is still out on whether the badge is still in his possession or not.
Harley Quinn takes a swing with a prop from Suicide Squad
Harley Quinn is one of DC's most recognizable characters. Despite being created for "Batman: The Animated Series" as a lackey for The Joker, she has managed to step out of the Clown Prince of Crime's shadow to become a worldwide phenomenon. Now one of her biggest fans is the actress who most recently stepped into her live-action shoes, Margot Robbie. But the star of "The Suicide Squad" and "Birds of Prey" has one piece of Harley memorabilia that no other fan in the world has.
During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Robbie shared that she absolutely fell in love with Harley when she joined the cast of 2016's "Suicide Squad." To commemorate her new adoration, the actor took Harley's bat home with her from the production. And just as her comic book counterpart would, she kept the bat near her bed in case anyone decides to break in. "They're gonna regret that," she warned.
Jennifer Lawrence took her shot (and more) from The Hunger Games
Even though Jeremy Renner didn't keep any remnants of his Avenging Archer's gear after the cameras stopped rolling to remember his time as Hawkeye in the MCU, Jennifer Lawrence managed to take enough archery paraphernalia for both of them when she played Katniss Everdeen in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins' acclaimed young adult novels, a role she almost turned down.
The star of "The Hunger Games" films shared with E! News during San Diego Comic Con 2015 that she took her character's leather hunting jacket and boots. In fact, she wore them "all the time." Then, while appearing on BBC Radio 1's "Movies That Made Me" podcast in 2018, she admitted to having the original bow used by the Girl On Fire in the first film.
However, rather than displaying Katniss' weapon of choice prominently for her guests to see, Lawrence keeps it hidden in her closet. "I don't want people to think about that when they come into my home," she teased. And that's why rather than filling her closets with accolades and mementos, she sends her awards to her parents' house.