The 15 Best Props That Actors Have Stolen From Movie Sets

Imagine that you're back in high school. A terrifying thought for some, but maybe you found joy because you were involved in the theater department and participated in the fall drama or the spring musical. And when you were a graduating senior, then you almost definitely took a keepsake from that final production to commemorate the fond memories from your time in the program.

Now, imagine that those theater kids grew up to be professional actors. Since old habits die hard, some of them are still out here taking mementos from their productions left and right. Even some of the biggest names in the industry today have managed to snag iconic props or pieces of a beloved set piece after they've wrapped production.

We haven't set out to snitch on anyone, but many performers have outed themselves for taking stuff from a set. So to indulge in a bit of curiosity and pull the curtain back on some of Hollywood's best collections, here are some of the best props that have been stolen from movie sets.