It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Best Episode, According To IMDb

If you want to prove that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is one of the most consistently strong sitcoms ever made, you can point to how its best-rated episode came as far into its run as season 10. "Charlie Work," directed by the same guy behind the new "Fantastic Four" movie, is rated a 9.8 out of 10 on IMDb. This is the same rating as the beloved episode "Blink" from "Doctor Who," and a point above "The Suitcase" from "Mad Men."

Those latter two episodes, the best of their respective shows, notably take place in season 3 and 5, not too far into their series' run. Most shows don't even make it to season 10, and they're definitely not churning out all-time best episodes by the time they're there. The only exception is probably "South Park" or "Saturday Night Live," and neither of them are quite in the same genre as "Always Sunny."

So, what makes "Charlie Work" such a fan favorite? Well, there's the ambitious directing style, taking a cue from the then-recently-released "Birdman" and filming most of the story in one seemingly unbroken shot. (There's even the stress-inducing drum music in the background as Charlie walks from room to room.) While the "Always Sunny" episode wasn't actually filmed in one 20-minute take, the lack of breathing room helps the entire episode feel uniquely stressful. Watching a take go on without cutting feels like the show refusing to exhale, so when the episode concludes and Charlie's scheme works out, there's an overwhelming sense of relief. The long take is over; we can finally relax.

But although the one-take approach helped the episode stand out, the true appeal of "Charlie Work" is the insight it gives us into Charlie's character. He's often thought of as the most childlike and least intelligent member of the gang, but "Charlie Work" lets us see a whole new side to Charlie — a side we'd love to see more often...