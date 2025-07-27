Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Has A Hidden Mecha Anime Reference

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What elevates the "Spider-Verse" films above from other multiverse superhero movies is how they use the multiverse premise in formal ways; different universes have different animation styles and color palettes. One of the more offbeat Spider-People in "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" was Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), who hails from an anime universe. Rather than having spider powers of her own, Peni is a mecha pilot. Or rather, she has a psychic link with the spider that pilots the mecha (SP//dr) built by her late father.

For an anime novice (as I was when I first saw "Into The Spider-Verse"), Peni probably seems like a more generic anime homage. The psychic spider is just some typical anime weirdness, you think. But if you're more versed in Japanese animation, you'll realize Peni's backstory is specifically based on the famously surreal mecha series "Neon Genesis Evangelion."

Produced in 1995 and set in the then-future (2015), "Evangelion" follows teenagers who pilot Evangelion mecha units and battle monstrous kaiju called "Angels." There's even some thematic overlap with "Evangelion" and Spider-Man. Stan Lee and his artist collaborators' big innovation to superheroes was to make them rough around the edges and face real problems, and Spider-Man is the crowning example of that. Created to speak to the new teenage generation of the 1960s, Peter Parker had problems Superman never had to worry about: paying his sick aunt's hospital bills, keeping a girlfriend and a superheroic double life, etc.

All the way back to "Mobile Suit Gundam," mecha anime has explored the toil of war. "Evangelion" isn't too interested in politics, though; it's more psychological. It's all about exploring the toil that 14-year-olds, already desperate to prove themselves and not the most stable people, face in being forced into nightmarish conflicts. The series' primary creator, Hideaki Anno, was trying to work through his own depression and put facets of himself in all three of the EVA pilot characters: Rei Ayanami, Asuka Langley Soryu, and Shinji Ikari.

"Evangelion" ran for 26 episodes between 1995 to 1996, but after that the anime's story gets less linear. The story of "Evangelion" only truly ended in 2021 with the film "Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time." In that time, "Evangelion" has become a merchandising and pop culture juggernaut, popular enough to influence an even bigger pop icon like Spider-Man.