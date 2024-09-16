The correct order to watch the Evangelion franchise

"Neon Genesis Evangelion" is one of the best anime shows ever made, in addition to being one of the most influential. This is a bleak yet ultimately hopeful anime that starts out simple enough, with a dystopian world under siege by alien creatures known as Angels, who can only be defeated by sending literal children off to war on giant biological mechas known as an Evangelion to fight them. Creator Hideaki Anno had more than a simple "robots fighting kaiju" story in mind when he made the anime, and even in the first half, there are elements of a deeper drama with introspective moments in between the giant mecha fights.

But the second half of the anime, where Anno goes deep into the show's mythology and the characters' psyche, gives audiences one of the most harrowing, dense, and complex works of fiction. The result is a hugely influential TV show that has inspired countless anime, and even live-action movies like Jordan Peele's "Nope," all before spanning a franchise spanning six movies.

Because of the dense nature of the "Evangelion" narrative, there are countless interpretations of the meaning of the story, of Shinji Ikari as a character, of the symbolism Anno uses in the show — and none of them are wrong. That being said, there is a correct way of experiencing the "Evangelion" franchise.