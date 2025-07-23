Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Needs To Address The Most Ridiculous Issue With Bucky Barnes
Every super-powered person has a weakness. Be that as it may, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's MVPs should really have improved his skillset by now, given just how many appearances he's made. The former Winter Soldier and congressman Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has been fighting the good fight since "Captain America: Civil War" and has proven himself to be a stone-cold badass whenever duty calls. That said, the onetime assassin, who packs an extra punch thanks to his titanium turned adaptable vibranium arm, is only useful as long as no one removes his nifty prosthetic from his body — something that, at this point, has happened a lot.
The likes of Sentry (Lewis Pullman) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have both beaten Barnes simply by yanking off his cold left arm and chucking it like a paperweight. Even the Dora Milaje had a nifty trick of detaching it without his knowing in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Isn't that enough now? Surely poor Buck, one of the most experienced and highly-trained soldiers in this eclectic world of superheroes, needs to stay in the fight for as long as possible, especially when it means facing off against the slowly approaching Doctor Doom (also Downey Jr.) in "Avengers: Doomsday." With that in mind, we think it's about time that whatever plans Marvel Studios has for Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) oldest friend, he should get a brand-new upgrade ... and the comics have the perfect solution as to what that ought to be.
Give Bucky a liquid metal arm
Bucky has remained as shady as his live-action counterpart in recent Marvel Comics storylines, which have also beaten the MCU in the race to have the Avengers face off with Doom. One of his biggest missions, however, saw him uncover a secret organization (yes, another one) called the Outer Circle. Founded in 1922, the group's members — Power, Machine, Money, and Love — had all played roles in some of the biggest moments in recent history. The final member was Revolution, whom Bucky killed and used as a means to infiltrate the rest of the pack, taking on the alias The New Revolution and gaining a liquid metal-like arm after faking his death (again) to get Steve Rogers off his trail.
Said arm is made from the same substance used by the Outer Circle's assassin, Redacted, whose large size and ability to morph and shapeshift made him a deadly foe before Cap convinced him to fight for good. Bucky now possesses similar skills, allowing him to reshape his arm into any form he wants (including a shield or even pointed objects, much like a T-1000 from the "Terminator" franchise). This upgrade is exactly what Buck desperately needs as he moves forward in the MCU, especially if he's going to end up in a friendly fight with his old buddy, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the new Captain America, as the "Thunderbolts*" mid-credit scene suggests. Ultimately, everyone will need to be at their best when they face the leader of Latveria. All we're asking is the MCU give Bucky a hand and make sure it stays locked on this time.
"Avengers: Doomsdays" opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.