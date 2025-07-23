Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Needs To Address The Most Ridiculous Issue With Bucky Barnes

Every super-powered person has a weakness. Be that as it may, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's MVPs should really have improved his skillset by now, given just how many appearances he's made. The former Winter Soldier and congressman Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has been fighting the good fight since "Captain America: Civil War" and has proven himself to be a stone-cold badass whenever duty calls. That said, the onetime assassin, who packs an extra punch thanks to his titanium turned adaptable vibranium arm, is only useful as long as no one removes his nifty prosthetic from his body — something that, at this point, has happened a lot.

The likes of Sentry (Lewis Pullman) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have both beaten Barnes simply by yanking off his cold left arm and chucking it like a paperweight. Even the Dora Milaje had a nifty trick of detaching it without his knowing in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Isn't that enough now? Surely poor Buck, one of the most experienced and highly-trained soldiers in this eclectic world of superheroes, needs to stay in the fight for as long as possible, especially when it means facing off against the slowly approaching Doctor Doom (also Downey Jr.) in "Avengers: Doomsday." With that in mind, we think it's about time that whatever plans Marvel Studios has for Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) oldest friend, he should get a brand-new upgrade ... and the comics have the perfect solution as to what that ought to be.