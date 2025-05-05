Marvel Director Confirms Whether Bucky Is Still A Congressman After Thunderbolts

This article contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*."

"Thunderbolts*" is an emotional gut punch that does wonders to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since it comes so soon after the lackluster and forgettable "Captain America: Brave New World." Despite their noticeable differences in quality, the two movies do share at least one throughline: The surprisingly rapid political rise of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). In "Brave New World," we learned that the former Winter Soldier is trying to leverage his world-saving fame into a career as a congressman. Come "Thunderbolts*," viewers discover that Bucky's election bid was actually successful and he finds himself walking in the halls of power — admittedly frustrated and slightly out of his depth, but still.

Before long, Bucky ends up grabbing his trusty "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"-era magnetic grenade launcher and jumping back in action. He joins forces with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Red Guardian (David Harbour) to stop CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) amoral actions ... and before long, the uneasy alliance of the Thunderbolts find themselves up against the terrifying Void persona of Bob Reynolds (Lewis Pullman). After a successful and psychologically surprisingly nuanced world-saving mission, the Thunderbolts find themselves guarding the world as the New Avengers — but can Bucky really pull that off while still serving as a congressman?

If you ask "Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier, the answer is no. In fact, the director confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that heroic Congressman Bucky Barnes has left politics behind and returned to superhero stuff: