Strange New Worlds Season 3 Gives Captain Pike A Moment We've Never Seen In Star Trek Before

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 3 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek" always has a way of pushing its characters to the limit. Whether it be a physical threat on the level of the devouring Gorn, a profound difference in philosophy unspooling over the course of an entire episode, or something else altogether, there's no shortage of challenges and obstacles lurking in wait throughout each quadrant of the galaxy. Season 3 of "Strange New Worlds" picks up in the immediate aftermath of last season's cliffhanger finale and, by the end of the hour, comes up with an elaborate solution to explain why one of the franchise's biggest villains goes missing in the future. But though the Gorn may be gone, the scars they left behind remain. Indeed, Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) learns this in a moment we've never seen from him in "Star Trek" before.

Normally a man of science, Pike's experience watching his lover Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano) go through her near brush with death turns him — even just for a second — back into a man of faith. Over the course of the premiere, both Spock (Ethan Peck) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) struggle to remove the Gorn implants from Marie's body. Only some outside-the-box thinking and cutting-edge science manage to prevent tragedy, though the patient isn't fully out of the woods just yet. And when the Captain finally gets a chance to check in with her as she lies unconscious, he does something completely unexpected ... though not entirely out of character.

When he begins to recite the Lord's Prayer out of pure desperation, it's only the latest instance of Pike's reinvention in modern "Star Trek" — both in "Strange New Worlds" and "Discovery."