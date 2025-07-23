Bradley Cooper's Superman Cameo Explained By Director James Gunn

A fun surprise in the latest "Superman" movie was the appearance of Bradley Cooper as Superman's biological father. He's only in the movie for a minute, and he's seen exclusively through a recording he left for Superman when he sent him off to Earth as a baby. The limited screentime means there's basically no time to get used to the casting, so most of the time he's on screen, the viewer's left thinking, "Wait, is that Bradley Cooper?" and then wondering how and why he was cast in the role.

In a recent interview, director/writer James Gunn explained how the Cooper cameo came to be. He explained how, from day one, he was looking for someone who'd match the vibes of Marlon Brando, the actor who played Superman's father Jor-El in the 1978 movie. "I needed somebody who could play Jor-El, who had the stature of what we imagine that character to be," Gunn said. "Somebody that could walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando."

That person, it turned out, was someone who Gunn had already worked with on three separate "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. "Really, Bradley's just doing me a favor," Gunn told People Magazine. "He's a friend. We've stayed in close contact since the 'Guardians' movies, and I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director." Gunn claimed he called Cooper and said, "Hey, will you do me a favor? Come down, go to England, we're going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El." Cooper was apparently completely on board.