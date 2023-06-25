Marlon Brando Saved A Superman Writer From Getting Stabbed With A Steak Knife

It was hard to top Richard Donner when you got him going on a particular subject. The man was a natural born storyteller and live such a wild life that any Q&A you were lucky to attend with him was akin to a standup comedy show.

I saw him once do a Q&A before a screening of his cut of "Superman II" where he told a story about tricking Gene Hackman into shaving his mustache before playing Lex Luthor. The way he told it, Hackman was adamant that he was going to keep the mustache, so the director made a bargain with the actor — Donner would shave off his beloved mustache as well. The problem was Donner didn't have a mustache, so he got a realistic fake mustache and went with Hackman to the first makeup test where the actor shaved the mustache off. When it was Donner's turn to get in the chair he gleefully peeled off the fake mustache.

Donner's version of the story ended with Hackman furious that he got tricked. When Donner passed away, Hackman recounted that story although his version didn't seem as contentious. The actor said, "Dick made it fun."

Maybe it was the era or the big personalities involved, but "Superman: The Movie" has a billion wild stories like that, including one about how Marlon Brando saved writer Tom Mankiewicz from being stabbed with a steak knife during the production. Yes, you read that right.