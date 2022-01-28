Willem Dafoe Was Surprised To Be Asked Back For Spider-Man: 'It's Always A Little Difficult When You Die In A Movie'

Marvel movies tend to kill off villains like they're going out of style. It's like they operate by a reverse "Dark Knight" formula: "You either die a villain, or you live long enough to see yourself become the hero." "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tweaks this approach by plucking bad guys from the multiverse and having Spidey (Tom Holland) attempt to reform them. He has a tough time with Green Goblin, the evil split personality of Norman Osborn, who still holds a strong grip over Osborn's disoriented, reality-hopping mind.

It's been 20 years now since Willem Dafoe made his debut as the live-action Goblin/Osborn in Sam Raimi's original 2002 "Spider-Man" movie. At first, it looked like his character might simply be a one-and-done, impaled on his own Goblin glider, never to cackle or throw pumpkin bombs again. In "Spider-Man 2," Dafoe did return to reprise his role as Osborn in a hallucinatory cameo, which he likened to the ghost of Hamlet's father (because such is his level of commitment as an actor that supervillains become Shakespeare).

After that, it was all quiet on the Goblin front for many years. Moviegoers and Dafoe himself took for granted that his version of Norman Osborn was likely gone for good. In a recent interview with Variety, Dafoe said: