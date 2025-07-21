Christopher Nolan's Worst-Rated Movie On IMDb Is An Underrated Gem

"Insomnia" exists in an odd place in Nolan's filmography. It never made the mark that "Memento" did before it, but it's similarly overshadowed by his next film, "Batman Begins," which started to turn the director into a superstar. Even 1998's "Following," his first feature, has maintained some relevance in recent years because it's Nolan's first full film.

A lot of the complex narrative trickery, the aesthetics, and the character obfuscations of "Insomnia" are developed more fully in later films like "The Prestige" or "Inception." And since the director has become somewhat synonymous with IMAX and the spectacle of modern blockbuster filmmaking, there isn't as much interest in a movie from him that keeps things so quiet and close to the ground.

All that said, if "Insomnia" is your worst-rated film on IMDb, you're doing all right. These days, it's probably most noteworthy for the pairing of Pacino and Williams — two all-stars in different sectors of cinema who do great, unsettling work together here in Nolan's third feature-length outing. Nolan himself even called "Insomnia" his most underrated film while speaking with author Tom Shone for his 2020 book "The Nolan Variations."

"Of all the films I've made, it sits the most squarely or comfortably within the genre that I was trying to make it in," Nolan said. "It doesn't really challenge the genre, and that's what people have come to expect from the other films I've made. But I think the film holds up very well. That's not really for me to say, but every now and again I meet a filmmaker and that's actually the film that they're interested in or what to talk about." He also noted it's a project that will always be near and dear to his heart, adding that he's "very proud of the film."