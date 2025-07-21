This Glenn Howerton Series Is Perfect For Fans Of The Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Crossover
Despite being two very different kinds of comedies, the hit Philadelphia-set sitcoms "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" managed a pair of hilarious crossover episodes that showed the comedic flexibility of the people who made them. The extremely dark and rather adult "Always Sunny" humor somehow managed to mix brilliantly with the more sentimental and family friendly "Abbott," creating a mix that felt like nothing else on television ... almost.
For those seeking an acerbic but surprisingly sweet sitcom series set in a school that has elements of both "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny," look no further than "A.P. Bio," created by former "Saturday Night Live" writer Mike O'Brien. "A.P. Bio" began its run on NBC before being canceled and then uncanceled and moved to Peacock, where it was unfortunately canceled a second time, ending with season 4, but it's still a satisfying watch despite its loose ends. "It's Always Sunny" co-lead Glenn Howerton stars as disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin, who must move back to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio and substitute teach Advanced Placement Biology (A.P. Bio) in order to make ends meet. The only thing is that he doesn't really plan on teaching any biology, and instead uses the high school students as his own personal team of troublemakers. What happens next is as hilarious as it is heartwarming, and makes for the perfect "Abbott" and "Always Sunny" follow-up.
A.P. Bio has the perfect mix of meanness and heart
For those worried that "A.P. Bio" might just be Howerton's "Always Sunny" character, Dennis, in a high school, fret not, because Jack is a different kind of curmudgeon than dear devious Dennis. While both are wildly insecure, Jack is truly a good man beneath it all, and the incredible people he meets at Whitlock High School help him grow into a better version of himself. The "Sunny" gang will never change, but "A.P. Bio" is all about change, as the students and teachers learn about being human from one another. We get to see the students grow up a bit and Jack right along with them, with the help of incredible Whitlock High staff like Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt), school secretary Helen (Paula Pell), and a trio of terrific teachers played by Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, and Jean Villepique.
The Whitlock staff are great, but the students ended up being the real stars of "A.P. Bio," and it's a real treat to see teenage characters who get to be this raw and genuinely comedic. From the high-strung overachiever Sarika (Aparna Brielle) to absolute oddball and Jack's teacher's pet Heather (Allisyn Snyder) to creepy outcast-turned-secret-sweetheart Devin (Jacob McCarthy), the kids are really freaking funny. "A.P. Bio" is a comedy about learning to let people in, with Howerton and Jack as its sour center, surrounded by a great deal of sweetness.
A.P. Bio wasn't afraid of getting weird with it
All of this heartfelt goodness and a fun teacher's lounge sound great for the "Abbott Elementary" crowd, but what about the "Always Sunny" sickos? There's plenty for them, too, because "A.P. Bio" is plenty willing to get weird. Sure, it's never going to get quite as dark as "It's Always Sunny," but there are plenty of moments that feel like they could be pulled from the FX hit, like Jack meeting his dead mother's secret lover while dressed in her bathrobe or Jack attempting a "nice" dinner while eating from the world's largest plastic bag of spaghetti. (Poor illiterate Charlie from "Always Sunny" would be so proud of Jack's spaghetti policy.) "A.P. Bio" goes off the rails a few times, especially in the Peacock seasons, but it's always wildly enjoyable. Watching Jack realize that Toledo is good for him and that his philosophies on life are pretty much all horse hockey is pure joy, and Howerton is absolutely perfect in the role.
For folks who love the school-based shenanigans of "Abbott Elementary" and the unhinged antics of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," there is no better mix of those elements than "A.P. Bio." The full series is currently available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.