This Glenn Howerton Series Is Perfect For Fans Of The Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Crossover

Despite being two very different kinds of comedies, the hit Philadelphia-set sitcoms "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" managed a pair of hilarious crossover episodes that showed the comedic flexibility of the people who made them. The extremely dark and rather adult "Always Sunny" humor somehow managed to mix brilliantly with the more sentimental and family friendly "Abbott," creating a mix that felt like nothing else on television ... almost.

For those seeking an acerbic but surprisingly sweet sitcom series set in a school that has elements of both "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny," look no further than "A.P. Bio," created by former "Saturday Night Live" writer Mike O'Brien. "A.P. Bio" began its run on NBC before being canceled and then uncanceled and moved to Peacock, where it was unfortunately canceled a second time, ending with season 4, but it's still a satisfying watch despite its loose ends. "It's Always Sunny" co-lead Glenn Howerton stars as disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin, who must move back to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio and substitute teach Advanced Placement Biology (A.P. Bio) in order to make ends meet. The only thing is that he doesn't really plan on teaching any biology, and instead uses the high school students as his own personal team of troublemakers. What happens next is as hilarious as it is heartwarming, and makes for the perfect "Abbott" and "Always Sunny" follow-up.