A.P. Bio Has Been Canceled At Peacock
The Peacock series "A.P. Bio" has been canceled after four seasons. The news comes from series creator Mike O'Brien on Twitter in a heartfelt thread. It's a long thread, but it's one worth reading. This series has pretty beloved, and hopefully, fans of the show will see it moved to another network or streaming service. It's the plea of every fan of a canceled series these days and with good reason. If you haven't watched "A.P. Bio" yet, here is the info for you:
When Harvard professor Jack Griffin fails to get his dream job, he reluctantly moves back to Ohio to work as a high school Advanced Placement Biology teacher — but he makes one thing clear: He will not be teaching one bit of biology.
It's a sad thing when the shows people love are canceled, and yet there are dozens of series on streaming services and network TV that you've never even heard of. You should absolutely read the entire thread because O'Brien calls out all the people who worked on the series, even the ones who were only there for a day.
"A.P. Bio" began its run on NBC in 2019 and moved to Peacock for the following two seasons.
Any Other Networks Out There Want to Grab This? Please?
In the Twitter thread, O'Brien references the fact that the show was canceled once before and that fans fought for it. He said:
"I'm sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I'm feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on peacock so check them out if you haven't). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that's because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I'm going to name a few below but can't possibly cover everyone. So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!"
Here is the entire thread for you:
— Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) December 6, 2021
"A.P. Bio" stars Patton Oswalt as Principal Ralph Durbin, Mary Sohn as Mary Wagner, Lyric Lewis as Stef Duncal, Paula Pell as Helen Henry Demarcus, and Jean Villepique as Michelle Jones.