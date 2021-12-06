A.P. Bio Has Been Canceled At Peacock

The Peacock series "A.P. Bio" has been canceled after four seasons. The news comes from series creator Mike O'Brien on Twitter in a heartfelt thread. It's a long thread, but it's one worth reading. This series has pretty beloved, and hopefully, fans of the show will see it moved to another network or streaming service. It's the plea of every fan of a canceled series these days and with good reason. If you haven't watched "A.P. Bio" yet, here is the info for you:

When Harvard professor Jack Griffin fails to get his dream job, he reluctantly moves back to Ohio to work as a high school Advanced Placement Biology teacher — but he makes one thing clear: He will not be teaching one bit of biology.

It's a sad thing when the shows people love are canceled, and yet there are dozens of series on streaming services and network TV that you've never even heard of. You should absolutely read the entire thread because O'Brien calls out all the people who worked on the series, even the ones who were only there for a day.

"A.P. Bio" began its run on NBC in 2019 and moved to Peacock for the following two seasons.