A.P. Bio Creator Mike O'Brien Talks The Evolution Of Jack In Season 4 And More [Interview]

Where did the inspiration come from to start breaking from the formula that was established with the first two seasons? It felt like season three started to play with it a little bit, but season four, experiments even more by having these episodes that have a completely different style to them.

It's something I've always wanted to do. A lot of my favorite sitcoms growing up like "NewsRadio" would do it. The thing that felt exciting to me is that to try to make sure you never break what a character would do. They don't act any different than they would, but you can present their stories and episodes in a little bit different style sometimes or [by changing up] the rhythm or length of scene or scoring and playing with all that.

But you're also making sure these are all, in theory, real people that could exist in Toledo, Ohio, as we speak. Following that reality is really fun and then also pushing other things. We dabbled with it in season two, like a lot of people have done, by the real-time episode. We did the half-hour before school, and that was both the hardest and then most exciting one for the writers. So that's when we were like, "Oh, we got to do a couple more of these." The goal is to never have it be more than half the episodes as concept episodes, but we get up to half. I would say season four is maybe three out of eight. It depends on how you define it.

Speaking of defining things, I want to talk about the passage of time on the show, because there's not really an indication as to how much of the school year has gone by. Is that something that you guys might have to address at some point or will you leave it untouched until you have something that you want to do with it?

Well, the reason behind that is because A.P. students tend to be seniors, at least a lot of the students in reality would be seniors. So if we get to May of the school year, we have to have a hard discussion about the reality that a bunch of these students would graduate. But then we'd be losing these actors we love. So the vague timeline is about keeping these actors we love around as long as we can. But I would say it's a thing at some point.

If we're able to keep going, we're looking forward to committing at some point to saying, "All right, let's say it's April." Because there's a bunch of fun stuff to be done. They should have an A.P. bio exam. They should all know what college they're going to. They should have a prom and a graduation. And all those things are really juicy and fun. So the writers' room will be thrilled when we say this is the time we're going to say these students graduate. Then we'll have a very sad and hard discussion after that. Maybe they'll be volunteer interns for Durbin or something to keep them around. But technically they should graduate.

Yeah, if the show continues, some of them are going to maybe start aging out of that role.

Another writer and I are obsessed with that, and you can search "oldest actors to play high schoolers in TV over the years." It's all there for you, and we're not quite there. But that's one of the things that's worth it to me, to keep around this talent. I also don't even know their ages really, but I'm like, "Don't tell me." They might be 40 I don't know.

