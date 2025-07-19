The Harry Potter HBO TV Series Must Rectify These JK Rowling Mistakes

J.K. Rowling's retconning is arguably a reaction to fans' everlasting obsession with all things "Harry Potter." People want to know more about the Wizarding World, and while the untold trivia is interesting, some of the author's post-publication revelations come across as forced and insincere. For example, did we really need to know that magic folk once used their abilities to dispose of their poop before they embraced Muggle toilet systems? Probably not, but that isn't even the most pointless — or confusing — piece of information Rowling has shared.

Let's talk about the decision to make Nagini a human of Asian descent before she became Voldemort's pet snake. "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" — which is set 70 years before the main "Harry Potter" narrative — explores this topic, and Rowling put in the work on social media to justify it, revealing that the character is a Maledictus, i.e. a person cursed to transform into a creature. There is nothing inherently wrong with giving Nagini a backstory, but the fact it isn't even hinted at in the "Harry Potter" books makes it redundant. Not only that, but the retconning of Nagini has also been criticized as a shallow attempt to force diversity into a franchise that lacks it — and it isn't the only example of this specific issue at play.

Rowling has claimed that Hermione's race isn't explicitly mentioned in the books, even though a passage in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" describes her face specifically as white — and Emma Watson's now-famous portrayal of the character has further solidified this notion. The author also made a big deal out of Dumbledore being gay, which isn't brought up in the books at all. Representation is a good thing, but confirming it on X (formerly known as Twitter) years later — as opposed to conveying it on the page — makes it meaningless and confusing. (The "Fantastic Beasts" movie didn't do a whole lot with this idea either.) So, how can the upcoming show make sense of these changes?