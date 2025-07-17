The Filthiest Movie Of 2025 Is An Animated Netflix Release – And The Trailer Is Here
Genndy Tartakovsky is an absolute legend of animation. He helped usher a new era of animated creativity on TV during the dawn of Cartoon Network with "Dexter's Laboratory" before going on to redefine all-ages animation yet again with the cartoon masterpiece that is "Samurai Jack." And while Tartakovsky's big-screen efforts have been pretty much aimed at kids up to this point, specifically with the "Hotel Transylvania" movies, he's finally returning with his first feature film in seven years ... one that's less "Dexter's Laboratory" and more "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."
Tartakovsky's "Fixed" has a very simple premise: A dog learns he's getting neutered the next day, so he decides to enjoy one last wild night out on the town with his best buds to let his testicles party before they depart. Yes, this is an animated movie about dog balls — and it is gloriously animated in 2D.
The first trailer for the film is here, and its main goal is to make it clear this is NOT a movie kids should watch ... though it is most definitely a movie 14-year-olds will eat up and share clips from all over social media. I already shared my enthusiasm for this movie when Tartakovsky screened some footage from "Fixed" at the Annecy Animation Festival back in 2023, and I got to watch the finished film have its world premiere at that same festival earlier this year. This is why I can confidently say this is by far the filthiest, raunchiest movie of 2025, and it's guaranteed to be the only one to prominently feature dangling dog testicles and at least a couple of dog buttholes on screen at any minute. But there's more!
Tartakovsky's Fixed is NOT a movie for kids
The trailer for "Fixed" starts with a sweet story about a puppy named Bull (Adam DeVine) being adopted by a loving family. Cut immediately to two years later and Bull is now a sex-crazed machine that desperately and savagely humps his Nana's leg like there's no tomorrow. This is quite literally how the actual movie begins, and there is zero mistaking what's happening on screen. There's also no chance of a "Sausage Party" scenario wherein parents can innocently bring their kids in to watch a cartoon, not realizing it ends with a giant animated orgy until it's too late. No, sir. This movie starts with Bull loudly moaning as he thrusts back and forth on sweet Nana's leg, his testicles on prominent display.
The rest of the trailer is no less filthy, with F-bombs, a hilariously bloody shot of dogs violently tearing a squirrel to shreds (blood everywhere), and then a bunch of dogs at a house of pleasure. This is not the Tartakovsky who gave us "Dexter's Lab," but the Tartakovsky who gave us "Primal," only this time with dog balls instead of skull-crushing. It looks hilarious, raunchy as hell, and is an absolute cinematic miracle.
Though adult animation has never been as popular or successful as it is now, that's mostly only the case on TV. Indeed, shows like "Arcane," "Rick and Morty," and "BoJack Horseman" have helped to change the way we think of this particular type of animation in general. It's no longer restricted to sitcoms like "The Simpsons" but can also encompass raunchy comedies, fantastical genre stories, and gripping dramas. It's no wonder the only TV series with perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores based on video games are animated and aimed at more grown-up audiences. Again, though, when it comes to film, it's a different story entirely, as adult animation is mostly relegated to international releases or indie movies.
Fixed is a miracle
Sure, "Fixed" is not getting a wide theatrical release, but for a movie like this, having millions of horny teens with access to Netflix watching it on repeat and laughing their asses off at every raunchy joke is even better. It's a situation similar to that of "KPop Demon Hunters," which was dropped on Netflix and has became a global phenomenon in no small part due to teenagers being able to instantly share clips of the film on social media alongside the movie's excellent soundtrack.
To put it frankly, Tartakovsky's "Fixed" is a miracle of cinema. It's a hard R-rated movie that's completely 2D animated and utilizes the talents of Disney animators, including one of the wizards behind "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." Indeed, Tartakovsky doesn't just fill the screen with animated butts and a pair of dog balls; he also uses his Golden Age of Animation influences (mainly, Chuck Jones and Tex Avery) to create a film full of visually stunning physical gags and hilarious slapstick humor. Though this isn't exactly squash and stretch, it's still extremely cartoony in a way the medium has sort of forgotten to be over the past couple of decades.
Simply put, there is no movie quite like "Fixed," and even though the movie's selling point is its raunchy humor, it's also a rather sweet and heartfelt story of friendship and bonding. You can see for yourself when the film begins streaming on Netflix August 13, 2025.