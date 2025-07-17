The Filthiest Movie Of 2025 Is An Animated Netflix Release – And The Trailer Is Here

Genndy Tartakovsky is an absolute legend of animation. He helped usher a new era of animated creativity on TV during the dawn of Cartoon Network with "Dexter's Laboratory" before going on to redefine all-ages animation yet again with the cartoon masterpiece that is "Samurai Jack." And while Tartakovsky's big-screen efforts have been pretty much aimed at kids up to this point, specifically with the "Hotel Transylvania" movies, he's finally returning with his first feature film in seven years ... one that's less "Dexter's Laboratory" and more "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."

Tartakovsky's "Fixed" has a very simple premise: A dog learns he's getting neutered the next day, so he decides to enjoy one last wild night out on the town with his best buds to let his testicles party before they depart. Yes, this is an animated movie about dog balls — and it is gloriously animated in 2D.

The first trailer for the film is here, and its main goal is to make it clear this is NOT a movie kids should watch ... though it is most definitely a movie 14-year-olds will eat up and share clips from all over social media. I already shared my enthusiasm for this movie when Tartakovsky screened some footage from "Fixed" at the Annecy Animation Festival back in 2023, and I got to watch the finished film have its world premiere at that same festival earlier this year. This is why I can confidently say this is by far the filthiest, raunchiest movie of 2025, and it's guaranteed to be the only one to prominently feature dangling dog testicles and at least a couple of dog buttholes on screen at any minute. But there's more!