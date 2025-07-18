The DC Hero That Rachel Brosnahan Wants To See In A Superman Sequel

Superman and Wonder Woman have a history as a superhero power couple. Mark Waid and Alex Ross' 1996 comic "Kingdom Come" shows a dark future where Lois is murdered by the Joker, but Superman finds love again with Diana. Later, DC Comics' 2011 reboot, the New 52, served to make the characters younger. Ergo, Clark Kent and Lois were no longer married, and Superman was hooking up with Wonder Woman instead. The duo even starred together in a co-billed comic series titled "Superman/Wonder Woman," which ran from 2013 to 2016. But soon enough, things went back to how they should be.

Superman/Wonder Woman has always been a hackneyed pairing to me — one that's not only inspired solely by the characters' surface similarities but also does a disservice to Diana's character. She's the strongest woman in the world, but even she falls over herself for the world's strongest man.

Meanwhile, Corenswet and Brosnahan have great chemistry as Clark and Lois. One of the best scenes in "Superman" features Lois interviewing Clark in-character as Superman. She holds his feet to the fire, showing she won't let even her super-strong boyfriend get in the way of good journalism. But as "Superman" is spread thin, Clark and Lois spend a lot of their screen time apart. In the second act, Clark is locked up in Lex's pocket dimension prison while Lois is seeking a way to get him out. Then, during the third act, Superman is saving Metropolis while Lois leads the Daily Planet staff in publishing an exposé of Luthor's crimes. The two come together at the end for a big kiss, granted, but a sequel needs to have Clark and Lois together more, not less. Splitting them up would be even worse.

In Phil Jimenez and Joe Kelly's "Wonder Woman" #170, Lois interviews Diana. Lois is a bit jealous, egged on by media speculation that Superman and Wonder Woman are an item, but Diana uses her lasso of truth to show there's nothing between her and Clark. Nor should there be in the DCU.

"Superman" is playing in theaters. The release date for the DCU's upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie has not been confirmed at this time.