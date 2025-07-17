Harry Potter HBO TV Series Set Photos Reveal The Dursley Family At The Zoo

The new photos show Dominic McLaughlin's Harry Potter wearing a blue hoodie and his famous circular glasses while attending his cousin's birthday trip at the zoo. Also seen in the images is Amos Kitson's Dudley Dursley, Harry's aunt Petunia (Bel Powley), and his uncle Vernon (Daniel Rigby), all of whom appear in scenes being filmed at the zoo's penguin enclosure. We also get a look behind the scenes as crew members prep the actors for their scene.

This follows the first official photo of McLaughlin as The Boy who Lived, which was released by HBO on July 14, 2025, alongside the announcement that the new series was officially in production. The company also confirmed new cast members in the form of Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Kitson as Dudley, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. All of this has only helped to build anticipation for the show, though that anticipation is offset by the fact that the author of the original books, J.K. Rowling has made controversial comments deemed anti-trans by multiple people, including several stars of the "Harry Potter" movies.

As such, every update we get from this production emerges under a dark cloud of controversy. Whether that will hurt the series' performance remains to be seen, but that aside, it's still just absolutely mind-boggling that this remake is happening so soon. The fact that the show is also shooting at the London Zoo, where the film version of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was shot, only adds to the bemusement.