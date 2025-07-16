The Emmys Overlooked The Real Best Limited Series Of 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The big Limited Series winners of the 77th Emmy Awards nominations are "The Penguin" (which retold "The Sopranos" in Gotham City), and the chilling drama "Adolescence." But there's one show that got shut out, FX's "Say Nothing," that's all about taking action for your beliefs. I'd be remiss if I didn't stand up and demand justice for the series, which was the best new television show I watched in 2024.

Created by Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing" adapts Patrick Radden Keefe's bestselling nonfiction book "Say Nothing: A True Story of Memory and Murder in Northern Ireland." That true story stretches from the 1970s to the 2010s, following Northern Irish youths who joined the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) to fight for a united Ireland. Some of those youths, like Dolours Price (Lola Petticrew/Maxine Peake) and her sister Marian (Hazel Doupe/Helen Behan), got to grow up, but the cost was regret — both for what they did and that they did it for an ultimately fruitless war, as Ireland remains divided to this day.

"Say Nothing" was not totally shut out, granted. Zetumer and the show's final episode, "The People In The Dirt," netted a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The actors, though? Completely unrewarded, and the series itself was not nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. I choose to believe that not enough Emmy voters bothered to watch "Say Nothing." I don't see any other way the much more lurid true crime show "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" could've otherwise beaten it for a nomination.

Keefe's original book is filled with crackerjack prose backed up by substantial research, and "Say Nothing" the show is as good as the book. Now, admittedly, I came to the series from a place of closeness. I'm not just a fan of the book, I'm also Irish American and have long been compelled by stories of the IRA and "the Troubles" (as the 1960s-'90s conflicts in Northern Ireland are called). "Say Nothing" is beginning to end about native Irish people, but watching it as an Irish American, the show kicks away the romanticism of the revolution.

If you're a total novice about Irish history, though? You still owe it to yourself to hear what this series has to say, because it is hardly nothing.