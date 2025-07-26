The Neighborhood's Canceled Marty And Malcolm Spin-Off Explained

Broadcast television is in the middle of a major surge, especially over on CBS, where a bunch of United States viewers have been treated to hits like "Elsbeth" and the new version of "Matlock." Streaming has brought a wealth of choice, but the general cost of maintaining a bunch of subscriptions, and the relative ease of turning on the TV for predictable programming, has seen some people flocking back to the big four networks. In spite of this renewed interest in broadcast television from people who might have cut the cord last decade, CBS has been putting a bunch of shows out to pasture, and "The Neighborhood," starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, was one of the unlucky victims this year. If that wasn't bad enough, a planned spin-off for "The Neighborhood," focusing on the characters Marty and Malcolm, also got the boot recently.

CBS decided to let go of a bunch of shows in the 2025-2026 season, as viewers wave goodbye to "FBI: Most Wanted," "S.W.A.T.," "FBI: International," "The Summit," "Poppa's House," and "The Neighborhood." That's a lot of programming slots suddenly empty, with "Marty and Malcom" joining that sad number, as viewers won't get the full journey with Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears. The duo played Cedric's sons on "The Neighborhood," and the spin-off would have followed them as they moved out of their parents' house into Venice Beach. Viewers watched Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield getting into hijinks since 2018, an eternity in modern TV time, and CBS thought that just wrapping things up would be for the best, along with the spin-off not moving forward.

"The brilliant cast and creative team at 'The Neighborhood,' led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer, have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained in a statement. "'The Neighborhood' is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV," she added. "We believe the show's loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series."