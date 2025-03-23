Why CBS Canceled FBI: International & Most Wanted

Dick Wolf's CBS procedural drama "FBI" has been spreading its franchise wings wide since it premiered in 2018. Yet, recent developments indicate that the show has hit a major speed bump in its attempt to reach for the skies in the way past Wolf Entertainment success stories like "Law & Order" and the "One Chicago" franchise have done.

For a while, it seemed that the rapid expansion tactic that the aspirational "FBI" franchise had chosen worked very well. In 2019, the parent show aired a backdoor pilot for "FBI: Most Wanted," which premiered as its own show in January 2020 and ran for a solid six seasons. In 2021, the Budapest-based International Fly Team of "FBI: International" joined the fray, and this third spin-off kept its flag flying for four seasons.

As that math implies, the two spin-offs ended — or rather, are set to end — at roughly the same time. In fact, CBS canceled both "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International" at once in March 2025. Both shows are still working on their ongoing and potentially final seasons, so the end isn't quite here yet, even in the unfortunate case that other networks or streaming platforms opt against picking them up. For now, however, things are looking fairly bleak for the pair of shows. But what exactly caused CBS to cancel two "FBI" spin-offs in one fell swoop? As you might suspect, the answer is: It's strictly business.