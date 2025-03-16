Why NBC Canceled The Star-Studded Law & Order: LA After One Season

Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise long ago reached "empire" status. The original murder mystery series debuted in 1990, and ran strong for twenty straight seasons, finally drawing to a close in 2010. Not satisfied with 20 years, Wolf resurrected the series in 2022, and it's been running steadily ever since. The show's first spin-off, 1999's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which centered on cases of sexual assault, proved to be even more popular than the original, running for (as of this writing) 26 seasons. From 2001 to 2011, the two big hits were joined by the more psychologically complex "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," a series that told audiences whodunnit from the start, and it, too, was a notable success. Most recently, the L&O franchise was joined by four successful seasons of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

But not everything in Wolf's universe was a success. Indeed, two of the shows in the franchise only lasted one season each, neither successful enough to become a tentpole. "Law & Order: Trial By Jury," a more lawyer-centric show, only lasted 13 episodes from 2004 to 2005, and, notable for this article, the location-transposed "Law & Order: LA" only ran 22 episodes before getting the axe. These shows weren't bad, mind you, but they weren't striking enough to supplant their forebears.

There was every reason to believe that "Law & Order: LA" would work. It was very Los Angeles-centric, and even had the wherewithal to be geographically accurate. The episodes are all named after neighborhoods around the Southland, and the show was filmed slightly differently than all its New York counterparts. It's better than "Law & Order: True Crime," anyway — check out our rankings of every "Law & Order" show here.

But after only one season, the plug was pulled. It seems that the show simply wasn't attracting a large enough audience quickly enough.