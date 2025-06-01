The Canceled NCIS Spin-Off That Would Have Starred John Corbett

CBS has many long-running series. Like most of the big networks on basic broadcast TV, they thrive off of finding a formula and tweaking it ever so slightly to achieve, frankly, astonishing success. However, there are some interesting occasions where a supposed slam dunk doesn't quite make it through the hoop. "NCIS" is one of the programs that helps keep the lights on for CBS, and the show has spawned so many successful spin-offs for the network. TV fan-favorite actor John Corbett, of "The Wonder Years" and "Sex and the City" fame, was shockingly close to starring in an "NCIS" reboot that won't see the light of day. CBS opted not to pursue "NCIS: Red" back in 2013, as the company was worried that too many spinoffs might have diluted the brand.

Corbett's character Roy Quaid appeared in "NCIS: Los Angeles" back in 2013, ahead of the proposed "NCIS: Red" spinoff. The Hollywood Reporter even profiled the episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" that would have served as a backdoor pilot, but despite all that prep work, CBS still decided not to follow through with the spinoff despite the ravenous appetite for new procedurals on TV. (The fact that "NCIS: Los Angeles" ended up running for 14 seasons is staggering proof of that fact.) In a landscape dominated by procedurals on broadcast television, "NCIS" stands up to the best of them because of how repeatable the concept is across multiple cities and countries. We even had an "NCIS: Hawaii" for three seasons before it got sunsetted in 2024, but unfortunately, "NCIS: Red" was not quite ready for primetime.