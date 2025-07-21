Before The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons Starred In An Awful Comedy Remake

Jim Parsons has become synonymous with the role of Sheldon Cooper, his quirky, "bazinga"-spewing, super nerd from the long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Parsons made such an impact as Sheldon that the character received his own spinoff series, "Young Sheldon," after "The Big Bang Theory" ended. Though the series portrayed Sheldon as a child, now played by Iain Armitage, Parsons returned to deliver voiceover throughout the series. He also made a cameo appearance as the older Sheldon in the series finale. Throughout all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" and his subsequent role in "Young Sheldon," Parsons had found the character who will now define the rest of his career.

Before Parsons was cast as Sheldon Cooper, though, he had not found quite so much success in some of his early comedy appearances. In 2006, he had a background role in "School for Scoundrels," a remake of the 1960 British comedy film of the same name. As well as Parsons, the movie starred Billy Bob Thornton, "Napoleon Dynamite" star Jon Heder, and was directed by "Joker" director Todd Phillips. The movie was a critical and box office flop, marking a surprising early entry in the career of the actor who would go on to bring Sheldon Cooper to life.