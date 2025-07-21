Before The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons Starred In An Awful Comedy Remake
Jim Parsons has become synonymous with the role of Sheldon Cooper, his quirky, "bazinga"-spewing, super nerd from the long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Parsons made such an impact as Sheldon that the character received his own spinoff series, "Young Sheldon," after "The Big Bang Theory" ended. Though the series portrayed Sheldon as a child, now played by Iain Armitage, Parsons returned to deliver voiceover throughout the series. He also made a cameo appearance as the older Sheldon in the series finale. Throughout all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" and his subsequent role in "Young Sheldon," Parsons had found the character who will now define the rest of his career.
Before Parsons was cast as Sheldon Cooper, though, he had not found quite so much success in some of his early comedy appearances. In 2006, he had a background role in "School for Scoundrels," a remake of the 1960 British comedy film of the same name. As well as Parsons, the movie starred Billy Bob Thornton, "Napoleon Dynamite" star Jon Heder, and was directed by "Joker" director Todd Phillips. The movie was a critical and box office flop, marking a surprising early entry in the career of the actor who would go on to bring Sheldon Cooper to life.
School for Scoundrels was a far cry from Jim Parsons' later success
"School for Scoundrels" followed Roger Waddell (Heder), a meter reader who attends a class for self-confidence. However, he soon discovers the class is led by the brash and abrasive Dr. P (Thornton), who berates, humiliates, and insults his students, supposedly into becoming more assured men. Dr. P is accompanied by his intimidating assistant, Lesher, played by Michael Clarke Duncan in a surprising comedic turn. Among the students in Roger's class of unconfident men is one played by Jim Parsons, though Parsons only appears as an unnamed background character.
The movie received overwhelmingly negative reviews, apparently failing to improve on the reception of the 1960 original, to which it bore only a fleeting resemblance. Both versions of "School for Scoundrels" were inspired by the parody self-help books of author Stephen Potter, though many critics of the original 1960 movie pointed out that the film failed to criticise the dubious ploys its main character was being taught in order to cheat his way to success.
"School for Scoundrels" is sure to remain a mere footnote in Jim Parsons' career. Parsons, of course, went on to find stratospheric success just one year after "School for Scoundrels" premiered, when he landed the role of Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory." The sitcom made him such a household name, he went on to play himself on "The Simpsons" and the British comedy series, "Staged."