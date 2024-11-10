The Big Bang Theory Star Who Almost Played Sheldon Cooper Before Jim Parsons

Fortunately, everything worked out — and after the creative team behind "The Big Bang Theory" decided they wanted Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons to play Leonard and Sheldon, they brought the two together for a chemistry read. The rest, as they say, is history.

"These characters are supposed to be an odd couple and see the world differently from each other. There was an innate tension there, and that was the chemistry," Parsons recalled in Radloff's book, saying that after reading with other options for Leonard, he realized Galecki was just the exact right fit. "I read with so many different Leonards at the start of this process, but the second I read with Johnny, I was like, That's who it is. And it wasn't because he was a 'good' Leonard, or the way he was saying his lines, although I'm sure that was part of it, but it was just a feeling. We were able to be these two orbs that bumped up against each other. It was very freeing to me, which made the scene come alive."

For his part, Galecki agreed, and was apparently quite impressed with Parsons' strong understanding of Sheldon right out of the gate ... to the point where he felt proven right in choosing to play Leonard. "Jim was so honest and unique and driven," Galecki said. "He knew the result that he wanted from his performance, which is very different from just performing and inhabiting a character. And as soon as I saw him doing what his take on Sheldon was, I was immediately proud of myself for having the intuition that I should not have done that character."

"The Big Bang Theory" is currently streaming in its entirety on Max.