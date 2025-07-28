Why Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Is Bald In Dune: Part Two

A year removed from "Dune: Part Two," it's still pretty astonishing that Denis Villeneuve was able to adapt Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel into not just back-to-back Best Picture nominees, but two of the greatest blockbuster achievements of the 21st century. /Film's Chris Evangelista may not be quite as high on it as I am, yet he lauded the bleak tone and loaded material of "Part Two" in his review. Knowing Villeneuve is already hard at work on the tentatively titled "Dune: Part Three" (which is based on the sequel book "Dune: Messiah") makes me even more excited to see how he translates the material for the screen. He certainly had his work cut out for him in a whole number of areas adapting these stories, but perhaps the most challenging has to be the casting of these totemic figures of sci-fi literature. It's safe to say he exceeded expectations with Timothée Chalamet as the formidable Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Fremen warrior Chani, among a tremendous supporting cast. While watching "Part Two," however, the casting decision that gave me full-on goosebumps was Austin Butler as the insidious Feyd-Rautha.

The inaugural appearance of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's villainous nephew was made that much more anticipatory on account of his book counterpart making himself known within the second chapter. In Villeneuve's current duology, Feyd-Rautha doesn't make any waves in the story until the first hour of the second film. It's easy to see why Villeneuve relegated him to "Part Two," considering the first film already has so many characters and story threads to consolidate into a concise package that doesn't feel overstuffed. It was a wise decision: Butler absolutely steals the sequel in an incredible performance that cements him as one of the great sci-fi villains.

Butler's Feyd-Rautha, in some ways, is a more interesting creation than his literary counterpart. Within his first few moments in "Part Two," the cunning na-Baron of House Harkonnen illustrates a stoic menace that's cold, frightening, and weirdly sexy. That thing he does with his battle blades says just about everything. This Feyd-Rautha is often a stronger-willed figure than his ruler uncle, who proves his determined ferocity in small ways. When it comes to the character's appearance, the most significant deviation from Herbert's novel is what lies on his dome, as Butler's Feyd-Rautha is bald.