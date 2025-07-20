Eminem Nearly Played Matt Damon's Character In A Sci-Fi Movie

In 2009, Neill Blomkamp burst onto the Hollywood scene with his modern sci-fi masterpiece, "District 9." The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and remains one of the best directorial debuts of the 21st century. Cinephiles were eager to see what Blomkamp's follow-up would be, and to their excitement, he would return with another original sci-fi project with "Elysium."

"Elysium" stars Matt Damon in the lead role, and much like "District 9," follows Blomkamp's penchant for social commentary amidst the sci-fi backdrop. However, while the social commentary in "District 9" was handled effortlessly, critics felt that "Elysium" lacked the same bite. Blomkamp himself has been critical of his sophomore effort. Interestingly enough, the film could have turned out to be significantly different than what was produced, especially if it had starred Eminem as the protagonist. Blomkamp discussed his initial plans to AP:

"I'd written a low-budget version of 'Elysium,' which was a very different film. So with my low-budget version, which was a different film, I was like ... 'I want to try to find someone very unusual and weird and unexpected ...' And then he [Eminem] refused to leave Detroit, and the movie was meant to not be in Detroit, so I was like, 'That wouldn't work.'"

Ultimately, Blomkamp wrote the film on a larger scale, which inspired him to seek out a different, bigger actor to play the lead. Because of this, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker opted to cast Matt Damon. In an interview with Variety, Damon confirmed that Eminem almost headlined "Elysium" and reflected on some big roles he passed on in his acting career: