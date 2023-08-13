District 10 - Is It Happening?

Neill Blomkamp's "District 9" put the fledgling South African director on the mainstream map in 2009. With a $30 million budget and "The Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson in his corner as a producer, Blomkamp expanded his fascinating social sci-fi short film "Alive in Joburg" into a feature-length discussion about racial divisions and the violence inherent in anti-immigration sentiments.

Wikus van de Merwe (Sharlto Copley) learns in the hardest way possible what South Africa's alien newcomers, derisively called "prawns," have been going through at the hands of men like him. With stunning effects and CGI characters, the film ends on a tailor-made hook for a follow-up. His ally, the alien Christopher Johnson (Jason Cope), promises to return with a cure for Wikus in three years, although it's unclear if he'll also return with an angry force at his back. Meanwhile, a fully transformed Wikus languishes at the new District 10 camp, memories of his humanity and previous life seemingly intact.

Christopher Johnson's promise has now rung hollow for over a decade. But Blomkamp fans haven't yet lost hope. Nor should they, as it turns out.