How Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Really Felt About The Rise Of Skywalker

There's nothing the internet loves more than good ol' fashioned drama, and very few franchises over the last decade or so (with the possible exception of Zack Snyder's now-defunct DCEU) have delivered more of that than "Star Wars." You can probably see where I'm going with this. When "The Last Jedi" hit theaters back in 2017, online reactions could generously be described as mixed. Real ones recognized what writer/director Rian Johnson was trying to do with the sequel film, wrapping an emotionally complex story about legacy and the weight of the past around a love letter to the overall franchise. To others, well, the blockbuster went against their expectations to such an extent that it felt like a total aberration compared to "The Force Awakens" ... until "The Rise of Skywalker" hit just two years later, at least.

Given the many, ah, curious decisions made in the grand finale to the Skywalker Saga, it was fair to wonder whether returning director J.J. Abrams was one of those jilted fans who felt like a course correction was very much in order. That would certainly explain several abrupt reversals like the villainous Snoke (Andy Serkis) and his retcon as a clone (?), the idea that his entire master plan was apparently Palpatine all along (??), and particularly the idea of walking back Rey (Daisy Ridley) from a "nobody" to the reveal that she was actually the granddaughter of the evil Emperor (???) of the galaxy. Wild stuff.

Many of us wondered what Johnson himself made of all those changes and whether he interpreted them as a slight to his own movie, but he's finally addressed the Wampa in the room. Those looking for even more juicy drama, however, will need to look elsewhere. Refreshingly, Johnson has nothing but kind things to say about his experience watching "The Rise of Skywalker."