A '90s Silver Surfer TV Series Did Thanos Far Better Than The MCU

Thanos' role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has transformed the once little-known supervillain into an icon of supreme evil among superhero fans. After first appearing as a shadowy figure in a post-credits scene at the end of "The Avengers," Thanos went on to play a small role in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and then emerged as the ultimate villain of the MCU's Infinity Saga in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." The MCU's depiction of the Mad Titan focused on his quest to gather the Infinity Stones, giving him the power to erase half of all life in the universe.

"Infinity War" and "Endgame" took inspiration from "The Infinity Gauntlet," the comic book storyline that also saw Thanos achieve supreme power through his acquisition of the Infinity Stones. Beyond Thanos' use of the stones to wipe out half of all living things, though, there was little connection between the source material and the movies. In fact, a few core elements of Thanos' character never made it to the screen in the MCU. However, long before Josh Brolin's CGI version of the character graced the big screen, a more faithful version of Thanos had already been adapted for television. In the 1990s, Thanos made his small-screen debut in "Silver Surfer."

The "Silver Surfer" animated series introduced many cosmic Marvel characters to the small screen for the first time. In this pre-MCU era, many were notably different from how they have been portrayed since. Thanos was no exception.