How To Watch M3GAN 2.0 At Home

You never know what's going to make waves on the internet, but "M3GAN" sure did. The trailer for Gerard Johnstone's killer AI flick blew up on account of the titular robot serving, slashing, and, most importantly, doing a weird little dance for everyone to meme into oblivion. Not only did "M3GAN" end up being a pretty fun horror comedy with a mean edge, it also gave Blumhouse a new figure they could potentially build a franchise around. "M3GAN 2.0" takes a page out of the "Terminator 2" handbook by flipping the script and making M3GAN an ally (of which she would be so proud) on the side of good.

M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) may have been defeated by Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) after her protective programming went a little haywire, but the threat has only evolved. Made from the same plans as M3GAN, a rogue AI named AMELIA starts taking out high-profile targets of her own accord. The problem soon shows up at Gemma's doorstep, prompting her to do the one thing she never expected to do: revive the killer toy companion. But M3GAN doesn't want a similar model to what she had before — she wants an upgrade that makes her stronger, faster and taller. /Film's BJ Colangelo called the film "bad straight camp" in her review, but ultimately fell more on the positive side.

The decision to lean into sci-fi territory rather than horror isn't necessarily a bad one, but "M3GAN 2.0" loses a lot of the character's bite by trying to go bigger. It spends so much time hurling breathless exposition at the audience that it starts getting exhausting after a while. It appears the internet devotees of the first 'M3GAN" didn't show up for the sequel, as "M3GAN 2.0" stumbled at the box office with a current total of $36 million against a $25 million budget. The drop-off was so noticeable that even Jason Blum commented on his overestimation less than a week after it opened in theaters.

With all that said, there's plenty of fun stuff in "M3GAN 2.0" that still manages to shine through if you're interested in checking it out. You'd usually have to wait a little longer for the digital and home media releases, but it turns out you can see it sooner than you think — and with an extra incentive, too.