How To Watch The How To Train Your Dragon Remake At Home

DreamWorks and Universal's live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is currently one of the year's biggest summer blockbusters. The movie, of course, retells the story of a young Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and his unlikely friend, the injured dragon Toothless, as was previously told in DreamWorks' 2010 animated film of the same name. And just like in that movie, the two bridge the divide between the worlds of humans and dragons in the re-telling, teaching Hiccup's Viking community that dragons like Toothless are their friends, not enemies.

Ever since Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" brought in over $1 billion at the box office, Disney had cornered the market on these "live-action reboots of classic animated films." And while DreamWorks Animation hasn't been around nearly as long as Disney has, those who grew up watching its movies over the last quarter-century are now old enough to have kids of their own. Hence, this faithful remake, which retains the heart and soul of the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" while offering more room for both dragon-heavy action spectacle and smaller characters to shine, has soared financially, having brought in over half a billion dollars theatrically around the world.

Fortunately, for those still hoping to check it out on the biggest screen available, the film remains available to watch in theaters at the time of writing. However, any families who don't have the time or funds to make it over to their local multiplex will soon be able to welcome Hiccup and Toothless into their homes instead.