How To Watch The How To Train Your Dragon Remake At Home
DreamWorks and Universal's live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" is currently one of the year's biggest summer blockbusters. The movie, of course, retells the story of a young Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and his unlikely friend, the injured dragon Toothless, as was previously told in DreamWorks' 2010 animated film of the same name. And just like in that movie, the two bridge the divide between the worlds of humans and dragons in the re-telling, teaching Hiccup's Viking community that dragons like Toothless are their friends, not enemies.
Ever since Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" brought in over $1 billion at the box office, Disney had cornered the market on these "live-action reboots of classic animated films." And while DreamWorks Animation hasn't been around nearly as long as Disney has, those who grew up watching its movies over the last quarter-century are now old enough to have kids of their own. Hence, this faithful remake, which retains the heart and soul of the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" while offering more room for both dragon-heavy action spectacle and smaller characters to shine, has soared financially, having brought in over half a billion dollars theatrically around the world.
Fortunately, for those still hoping to check it out on the biggest screen available, the film remains available to watch in theaters at the time of writing. However, any families who don't have the time or funds to make it over to their local multiplex will soon be able to welcome Hiccup and Toothless into their homes instead.
How to Train Your Dragon is coming home with special features galore
The live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" will be available to rent and buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home starting on July 15, 2025. Then, less than a month after that, the film will be made available to purchase on 4K UHD and Blu-ray beginning on August 12, 2025.
In addition to the movie itself, the home media package for "How to Train Your Dragon" will feature a horde of special goodies fit for a king's feast. That includes several deleted scenes introduced by writer and director Dean DeBlois, who has also provided a feature commentary for the movie in which he offers a scene-by-scene breakdown of how the whole thing was brought to life. You can read through the official list of bonus material and exclusive featurettes below:
Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois
Gag Reel
Love and Legacy: Making HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium.
Building Berk – Walk onto the set of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk.
Dreaming Up the Dragons – A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen.
Fit for a Viking – Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film.
Forbidden Friendship with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film's most iconic scenes.
Test Drive with Introduction by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene.
Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe – Explore HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.
Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Dean DeBlois
Hopefully, all these special features will help tide "How to Train Your Dragon" fans over as they await the sequel tentatively scheduled to arrive on June 11, 2027.