After Friends, Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston Butted Heads In A Canceled TV Show

"Dirt" was executive produced by Courteney Cox and her then-husband David Arquette and starred Cox as Lucy Spiller, editor of Los Angeles-based tabloid magazine DirtNow. Spiller is in charge of a team of reporters and paparazzi, including Ian Hart's photographer Don Konkey and Alexandra Breckenridge's reporter Willa McPherson. The editor is a workaholic who's absolutely ruthless in her pursuit of salacious stories, and has become adept at manipulating celebrities in order to get the "dirt" she needs. Despite her conniving ways, she's drawn to young actor Holt McLaren (Josh Stewart) resulting in a love triangle between Lucy, Holt, and his girlfriend Julia Mallory (Laura Allen).

The show premiered on the FX network on January 2, 2007 and ran for 13 episodes, capping off the season with a cameo from Cox's former "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston — who had also paid her dues prior to "Friends" by starring in a sitcom led by a "Big Bang Theory" star. In the episode "Ita Missa Est," Aniston appears as rival tabloid magazine editor Tina Harrod, who arrives at DirtNow to apply for a job, prompting Lucy to feel threatened. Harrod is actually a former friend of Lucy, and the pair even had a brief romantic entanglement in the past. The character was actually referenced throughout the first season, but didn't appear until the season 1 finale, marking her only appearance in the show overall.

The episode contains a goodbye kiss between the characters, which predictably became a much bigger deal than it should have been in the real tabloids. In an interview with People, Aniston was asked about the reaction, saying, "It's a good-bye kiss. I don't honestly think people want to see Rachel and Monica have at it [...] I think I won a bet. I told Courteney, 'How many days will it take to come out? 'Lesbian kiss! Lip-lock!” It was a record: about a week." Still, it seems the actress had a good time otherwise, with Aniston adding, "We had a ball. It was completely fun. I forgot just how much fun we have together in the work world."