One Of Leonard Nimoy's Best Sci-Fi Performances Had Nothing To Do With Star Trek

The story of "Body Snatchers" begins in 1954, when author Jack Finney wrote the story as a book. It was swiftly (in 1956) adapted into a movie by director Don Siegel titled "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." Both the novel and movie feature a California town being invaded by "pod" aliens, which can grow near-perfect replicas of living beings. Slowly, the emotionless pod people start replacing the real humans.

"Body Snatchers" remains one of the most famous of the 1950s science-fiction B-movies. The title is a bit silly, but it's not without menace, and it's hard to dislodge from your brain once you hear it. What do these "body snatchers" mean to do, you ask yourself, and the film's answer is plenty creepy. There are a lot of "Body Snatchers" homages out there, including in "Batman: The Animated Series." One reason the movie remains famous is that it has often been remade, because the eponymous invasion is a flexible allegory.

Many consider Kaufman's "Body Snatchers" superior to the original, if not the best movie in the "Body Snatchers" series overall. Whereas the original played on suburban Red Scare anxieties, Kaufman's movie is set in 1970s San Francisco. In a 2013 interview with Vérité film magazine, Kaufman said the film was exploring a "liberal make nice kind of [attitude]" of ignoring problems in the world. Kibner is a big part of that; he's a pop psychologist who writes books so quickly he's wearing a wrist brace. Kibner is "trying to explain away the anxieties" people feel, Kaufman noted ... and for good reason, because he's revealed to be a pod person halfway through the movie. If you're a Trekkie, part of you wants to root for Nimoy no matter what, so the rest of the film forces you to fight that.

Some have pinpointed "Body Snatchers" as a deliberately subversive take on Nimoy's typecasting as Spock. He's once again playing an emotionless alien, but an evil one without any of Spock's noble heart.

The pod people in "Body Snatchers" have limited emotional range, but in playing one, Nimoy proved he had much more than one note as an actor.