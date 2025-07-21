Matt Damon's Only Horror Movie Is An Underrated Experimental Gem

When most people think of actor Matt Damon, they might picture him as Jason Bourne from "The Bourne Identity" and its sequels, or maybe as the titular character in the terrific crime thriller "The Talented Mr. Ripley." They might even think of him in puppet form (voiced by Trey Parker) from Parker and Matt Stone's "Team America: World Police." They probably wouldn't think about his small role in Steven Soderbergh's experimental 2018 horror film "Unsane," but they honestly should, because "Unsane" is an incredible little gem that deserves more appreciation. Sure, Damon has been in a ton of great movies, but were any of them shot entirely on an iPhone?

"Unsane" tends to be a little polarizing, with some critics and audiences absolutely panning it (including /Film's own review), but viewer perspective is everything with this one because its horror is so deeply specific and personal. The film follows a young woman named Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy), who is on the run from a stalker and is tricked into committing herself to a behavioral health facility, where people are increasingly unwilling to believe her. The movie puts us in Claire's shoes but also occasionally questions whether her version of events is accurate, making for great horror elements and representing what it's like to doubt your own reality. "Unsane" might not be a traditional horror movie, but it very accurately captures what it's like to be a woman in America.