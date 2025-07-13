James Gunn's Superman Turns The DC Comics Hero Into An Anime Icon (And It Rules)

James Gunn's "Superman" is finally here, and it's the movie fans of the Man of Tomorrow have been waiting for. The film is unapologetically earnest and intentionally corny in a way no live-action comic book movie has been in the last decade or so. Gunn has crafted the perfect antithesis to the last 12 years of Superman-as-villain stories like "The Boys" and "Brightburn" (funny since Gunn produced that last one), and stories where Superman is a Jesus-like martyr who can never be embraced by humanity.

Gunn makes the smart choice of avoiding Superman's origin story and yet another extended prologue on Krypton. Instead, the movie takes a similar approach to The CW's "Superman & Lois" and catches up to Clark Kent (David Corenswet) three years into his career as Superman. It is a simple choice that lets the movie explore a world where everyone already has an opinion of the Man of Steel, and he already has established relationships with Lois, with the other folks at the Daily Planet, and with Luthor.

What Superman doesn't have a relationship with is, well, Krypton. This version of Kal-El does not have an AI replica of his father to talk to and ask for advice; he hasn't even encountered General Zod yet. All Kal-El has is a partial message his parents sent with his pod as a baby, where they say they love him and choose Earth because it would give him an opportunity to... conquer the planet in the name of Krypton, enslave its people, and spread his Kryptonian seed through a secret harem.

Turning Krypton into a planet of despots and colonizers has become relatively common in recent years, like in "Superman & Lois" and "My Adventures With Superman," so it isn't exactly a novel idea. Still, having Superman be tasked with conquering Earth only to become its greatest hero is a page straight out of a story that was heavily inspired by Superman: the most legendary anime of all time — "Dragon Ball." That's right, James Gunn has turned Superman into Son Goku.