The Pitt & ER Have A Musical Connection That Happened Entirely By Accident

For a show about the harrowing realities of being an emergency medicine practitioner, "The Pitt" sure is addictive. Season 1 of the HBO Max series proved to be a breakout hit, which is impressive considering it's full of some of the most gut-wrenching emotion you're ever likely to experience in a TV show. Part of the reason audiences were so hooked by the medical drama has to do with how it so effectively conveys a sense of realism, not just in terms of medical accuracy, for which "The Pitt" has been endlessly praised, but in terms of the characters and their lives. Every member of "The Pitt" cast feels like they're playing a fully-formed person, which is a testament to the talented actors and the writers who brought those individuals to life.

But there's more that goes into the series' sense of realism. For one thing, "The Pitt" doesn't feature any music. That is, it doesn't feature much in the way of non-diegetic music — i.e., a score or any music that doesn't come from a source within the world of the show itself. Star Noah Wyle, who plays the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, explained the choice to limit music as a way of "remov[ing] the artifice" from the series and letting viewers experience the emotion of scenes in the same way the characters do. The effect is powerful, not only because it's unique to experience a show that eschews musical cues, but because you realize how unnecessary those cues are when the acting and writing are as good as it is on "The Pitt." The scenes speak for themselves.

This aversion to music wasn't as hard and fast a rule as Wyle makes it sound, however. The series opens with a sequence that's accompanied by a song from the band Robert Bradley's Blackwater Surprise. Not only was the song's inclusion notable for being one of the few times "The Pitt" actually did use music (though, this particular track did have an in-universe basis as the track being played in Dr. Robby's headphones), but because it gives the series a musical connection to "ER" — a show which already has close links with "The Pitt."