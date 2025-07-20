The Beloved Musician Who Nearly Played Fonzie On Happy Days

Some great TV shows become great not because every single moving part fits together seamlessly, but because they're adept at narrowly avoiding utter disaster. A prime example of this is Garry Marshall's "Happy Days," the seminal 1970s sitcom that featured everyone from future "The Karate Kid" great Pat Morita to future master director and "Arrested Development" narrator Ron Howard. The show had to dodge a terrible original title and make changes that saved it from early cancellation before it even had a chance to fully establish itself — and as we'll soon discuss, these weren't the only issues that could have felled "Happy Days" early on.

While "Happy Days" was technically about a group of 1950s teenagers transitioning into adulthood and their families, Henry Winkler's uber-cool greaser Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli soon all but hijacked the show, becoming a clear breakout character. Similarly, though the series was well-cast throughout, Winkler's effortlessly cool performance as the effortlessly cool Fonzie became the show's secret sauce. However, in another timeline, we might have gotten a very different version of the character ... played by Micky Dolenz of The Monkees fame, of all people. In a 2025 interview with People, the beloved musician revealed that he not only auditioned to play the Fonz in 1973, but he was actually one of the two finalists: