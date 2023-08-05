Ron Howard Had A Very Specific Inspiration For His Arrested Development Narration
"Arrested Development" is one of the greatest comedies of the century, a rare show that strikes a perfect balance between cartoon absurdity and realist satire. This show had writing so exquisite it couldn't be improved by improvisation, with so many layers upon layers of gags and Easter eggs that you could watch the show three times and still discover new things. Though "Arrested Development" was canceled after three short seasons, several quotes and bits are still ingrained in the cultural zeitgeist, becoming a cult hit and one of the first shows to be revived by Netflix — remember when that was what they were known for? The show even landed 37th place on Rolling Stone's list of 100 best TV comedy series ever.
One of the best aspects of the show was the hilarious narration that accompanied every episode. Voiced by Ron Howard, the narrator not only introduced the plot of the week and teased fake next episodes, but also interjected with commentary, mocking the characters for their stupidity and breaking the fourth wall at times.
Speaking with CNN, Howard once explained the inspiration for his approach to the "Arrested Development" narration. For Howard, it was nature documentaries that provided a source of inspiration. "I actually borrowed from National Geographic," he said. "I thought it should be approached with a kind of sociological or anthropological mindset."
On the next ... Arrested Development
This approach is what makes Howard's narration so effective. He treats the Bluths not as important people worth following and preserving for the future, but as odd little creatures to be observed from afar. The Bluths aren't just rich and evil, they are incredibly dumb and weird, which makes them funny, so the narration treats them as such — as does the documentary-style camera. It's an approach that "Succession" followed and is part of why the HBO dramedy is so effective, because it recognizes what "Arrested Development" did and the standard it set for stories about dysfunctional rich families.
"Arrested Development" was not just a fantastic show, but also a great talent incubator. This is a show that gave Michael Cera to the world and put him on a path to deadpan comedy stardom, while also being the show that — for better or worse — gave us the Russo Brothers. And sure, it wasn't either her first role or her first success, having already won an Oscar, but Charlize Theron first showed us she was a comedic powerhouse in her short appearances in the show.
And it all started with Ron Howard's narration introducing the story of a wealthy family who lost everything.