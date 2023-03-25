Netflix Fixes Huge Mistake By Keeping Arrested Development On The Streamer

No need to blue yourself, "Arrested Development" fans — the cult comedy series will not be leaving its original streaming home on Netflix, as previously reported. The series originally aired on Fox for three seasons before being canceled, but Netflix picked it up for a revival in 2013 and made two more seasons exclusively for the streamer. Earlier this year, it seemed that Netflix had made the inexplicably bad decision to remove the series from their service, marking the end of an era. Just like there was always money in the banana stand, fans knew that they would always be able to watch their favorite episodes of "Arrested Development" on Netflix. What would become of our beloved Bluths? Thankfully, Netflix has confirmed that all five seasons of the wacky family comedy will stay on the service (for now).

According to Vulture, the reason for the whole kerfluffle had to do with the underlying rights to the series being owned by Disney's 20th Television after their acquisition of Fox and 20th Century Television and not Netflix. Apparently, the two companies were able to work something out, however, and we all get to reap the benefits.