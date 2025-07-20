15 Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters Who Disappeared Without Explanation

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched in 2008 with the release of Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" starring Robert Downey Jr., True Believers have met hundreds of characters in both film and TV shows. And we're not just talking about the marquee names like Captain America, Spider-Man, or Wolverine either. As the multiverse expanded and expanded, this epic franchise began to introduce Defenders, Eternals, and Inhumans. And no one could have predicted that one of the most beloved corners of the MCU would belong to the Guardians of the Galaxy. But with "Avengers: Doomsday" on the horizon, this expansive ensemble is only about to get larger.

With so many characters currently inhabiting the House of Ideas, there is only enough screen time to go around. As much as we'd love to see some of our favorite characters all the time, they sometimes need to fade into the background a bit to serve the larger narrative. In an effort to keep their legacies alive, let's take a look at some MCU characters that we haven't seen in a while for one reason or another.